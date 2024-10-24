Ronn Inc. Has Been Invited to Talks About Supplying up to Ten Hydrogen Production Hubs to be Used in the Production of Urea for Fertilizer

Scottsdale, Ariz., October 24, 2024 RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is excited to announce that they have been invited to participate in talks regarding the potential supply of up to ten hydrogen production hubs for the production of Urea for fertilizer and other products in South Korea. Through its new Joint Venture with (HES), RONN Inc. is exploring the possibility of providing these crucial hubs over the next few years. RONN's hydrogen logistic vehicles will be used to maintain a net-zero impact of the project of the multi-billion-dollar project.

The project is expected to take several years to complete, and the potential for 60 hubs is on the horizon. The Joint Venture anticipates being part of a larger supply consortium to meet the growing demand for Urea in the market. Urea is not only used for fertilizer production but also DEF fluid for diesel engines, further highlighting its importance in various industries

Hydrogen plays a vital role in the creation of Urea, as it reacts with carbon dioxide to form the essential compound. This process is necessary for the production of ammonia, which is a crucial ingredient in Urea. In order to ensure the project remains environmentally friendly,

Hydrogen is in high demand for Urea production, as it is a critical component in the creation of ammonia. The production of hydrogen typically requires substantial energy consumption, but the RONN/HES Joint Venture aims to use only green hydrogen sources, ensuring a sustainable supply chain.

