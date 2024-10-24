Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 862469 | ISIN: US5240381062 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Ronn Inc. Has Been Invited to Talks About Supplying up to Ten Hydrogen Production Hubs to be Used in the Production of Urea for Fertilizer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Scottsdale, Ariz., October 24, 2024 RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is excited to announce that they have been invited to participate in talks regarding the potential supply of up to ten hydrogen production hubs for the production of Urea for fertilizer and other products in South Korea. Through its new Joint Venture with (HES), RONN Inc. is exploring the possibility of providing these crucial hubs over the next few years. RONN's hydrogen logistic vehicles will be used to maintain a net-zero impact of the project of the multi-billion-dollar project.

The project is expected to take several years to complete, and the potential for 60 hubs is on the horizon. The Joint Venture anticipates being part of a larger supply consortium to meet the growing demand for Urea in the market. Urea is not only used for fertilizer production but also DEF fluid for diesel engines, further highlighting its importance in various industries

Hydrogen plays a vital role in the creation of Urea, as it reacts with carbon dioxide to form the essential compound. This process is necessary for the production of ammonia, which is a crucial ingredient in Urea. In order to ensure the project remains environmentally friendly,

Hydrogen is in high demand for Urea production, as it is a critical component in the creation of ammonia. The production of hydrogen typically requires substantial energy consumption, but the RONN/HES Joint Venture aims to use only green hydrogen sources, ensuring a sustainable supply chain.

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan
IR
jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
