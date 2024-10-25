

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company of 2.82 billion euros up from 2.53 billion euros in the prior year. IFRS earnings per share rose to 2.25 euros from 2.01 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly business net income increased to 3.59 billion euros from 3.20 billion euros in the prior year.



Business earnings per share was 2.86 euros, an increase of 12.2% on a reported basis or increase 17.6% at constant exchange rates or CER.



Net sales for the third quarter rose to 13.44 billion euros from 11.96 billion euros in the prior year.



On October 21, 2024, the 2024 business earnings per share guidance was upgraded to growth of at least a low single-digit percentage at CER supported by the underlying strong business performance. This reflects the new scope of guidance excluding Opella.



