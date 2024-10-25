Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024

WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58
25.10.24
09:27 Uhr
0,001 Euro
+0,000
+18,18 %
Actusnews Wire
25.10.2024 08:53 Uhr
96 Leser
AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Investor webinar on October 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Investor webinar on October 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Paris, October 25, 2024 at 08:45 am

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, will hold a webinar on October 29 at 6 p.m. to discuss its business, the strategic turnaround underway, and present its outlook.

Aventador's management will answer questions from shareholders and investors, which you can already send to aventador@aelium.fr

Please register: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/be1aae24-6c48-4cd1-a159-2f13d204c8c2@926230b1-addf-4a30-b809-69ff78b7d839

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contacts:

AVENTADOR: investors@aventadorholding.com

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWxxk8qcZZnGnnCbl8hmbGqUbZdhx2ecZ5OXmJZsmMicbZxpxWaVbcXLZnFpmG1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88388-20241025_pr-aventador-webinaire-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
