AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Investor webinar on October 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Investor webinar on October 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Paris, October 25, 2024 at 08:45 am

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, will hold a webinar on October 29 at 6 p.m. to discuss its business, the strategic turnaround underway, and present its outlook.

Aventador's management will answer questions from shareholders and investors, which you can already send to aventador@aelium.fr

Please register: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/be1aae24-6c48-4cd1-a159-2f13d204c8c2@926230b1-addf-4a30-b809-69ff78b7d839

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contacts:

AVENTADOR: investors@aventadorholding.com

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

www.aventadorholding.com

