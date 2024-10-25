Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58 | Ticker-Symbol:
Actusnews Wire
25.10.2024 08:53 Uhr
99 Leser
AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Aventador Announces Management Reorganization

Aventador Announces Management Reorganization

Paris 10/25/2024 at 8:30 AM

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58) Euronext-Growth listed holding company announces changes to its management.

As part of this reorganization, the Board of Directors, which met on October 11, 2024, decided to combine the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, by appointing Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, current Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat will now assume the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for an indefinite period.

Mrs. Laetitia Maffei has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In this new role, she is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company and will support the management of the company under the supervision of Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat.

Strengthening strategic coherence: By combining the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Aventador strengthens the coherence between the strategy defined by the Board and its operational implementation. This structure will allow for faster decision-making and a close alignment of strategic objectives and daily operations.

Continuity of leadership: The appointment of Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat as Chairman and CEO ensures continuity in the vision and direction of the company. With his experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector and the challenges facing the company, he is ideally placed to lead Aventador towards new growth opportunities.

Optimization of skills: The distribution of roles between the Deputy CEO and the Chairman and CEO will maximize the skills of each, with Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat focused on the global strategy and Laetitia Maffei focused on operations and innovation.

Adaptation to a new phase of growth: This change comes at a key moment as Aventador enters a new phase of development, with a strategy of diversification and long-term value creation. This new governance allows the company to better adapt to its growth and expansion ambitions.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador (formerly Algreen) is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contact : investors@aventadorholding.com

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.