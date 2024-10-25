Deal for 50. 03% of Lightsource BP leaves oil and gas giant with total control of renewables developer. Lightsource BP is expected to continue trading with a standalone operating model, retaining its independent brand. Oil and gas multinational BP has taken full ownership of Lightsource BP, completing an acquisition first announced in November 2023. The deal for the outstanding 50. 03% of the onshore renewables developer not owned by BP was closed for a reported GBP 400 million ($519 million). Approximately GBP 200 million of the price related to passing through proceeds from asset sales made ...

