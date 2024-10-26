Sustainable Green Team Unveils Revolutionary WaterLess Garden Product Tonight on Bloomberg's New to the Street at 6:30 PM EST - CEO Tony Raynor Teams Up With Fishing Legend Jimmy Houston to Showcase Organic Solutions for Food Security

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2024 / Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) is set to make waves tonight as it debuts its groundbreaking WaterLess Garden product on Bloomberg's New to The Street, airing at 6:30 PM EST as a sponsored program. CEO Tony Raynor will be joined by renowned fishing legend Jimmy Houston to spotlight the innovative product designed to conserve water, restore soil health, and address food security concerns with their message: "Less Water, More Life."



The special feature, filmed live at Jimmy Houston's ranch in southern Oklahoma, will demonstrate how the WaterLess Garden product is being put to the true test in real conditions. Houston will showcase the results of the product right from his ranch, highlighting its ability to conserve water and restore soil while improving food security and sustainability.

During the segment, Tony Raynor and Jimmy Houston will also introduce Humisoil, which they describe as "black gold," a revolutionary product that promises to literally transform the soil. They will discuss the incredible benefits of Humisoil, emphasizing its power to rejuvenate depleted soil, improve crop yield, and contribute to a healthier environment.

In addition, the duo will showcase SGTM Deer Soil, a unique product designed to enhance food plots for wildlife, particularly deer. This soil solution not only promotes better vegetation growth but also improves the overall health of the soil, making it a game-changer for wildlife enthusiasts and hunters looking to create sustainable, high-quality habitats.

The WaterLess Garden, Humisoil, and SGTM Deer Soil are 100% organic, providing sustainable solutions for gardeners, agricultural producers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike. These products represent major steps forward in Sustainable Green Team's mission to create eco-friendly solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

"Teaming up with Jimmy Houston, a legend in the outdoor world, has brought an exciting new dimension to our work," said Tony Raynor, CEO of Sustainable Green Team. "Together, we are showcasing how our WaterLess Garden product, Humisoil, and SGTM Deer Soil can make a difference in people's lives by reducing water usage, improving soil health, and enhancing wildlife habitats."

In addition to tonight's special, Sustainable Green Team was in New York City earlier this week filming for New to The Street and engaging with investors. The company held a successful investor presentation this past Thursday at Hudson Yards, hosted by AccreditedEvents.com, where the team presented their vision for future growth and sustainability solutions to a select group of accredited investors.

Don't miss this exclusive look into how Sustainable Green Team's innovative solutions are helping to combat global challenges. Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg's New to The Street to learn more.

About Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team is a leading provider of environmentally conscious solutions designed to reduce waste and promote sustainability in landscaping, agriculture, and beyond. Their products, including the WaterLess Garden, Humisoil, and SGTM Deer Soil, focus on improving soil health, water conservation, and resource efficiency. With a mission to create eco-friendly solutions, SGTM addresses key issues like food security, environmental sustainability, and wildlife habitat improvement.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated television show that has been on air for over 15 years, featuring sponsored programming that highlights innovative companies, breakthrough products, and industry leaders. Broadcasting weekly on networks like Bloomberg and Fox Business, New to The Street has established itself as a trusted platform for showcasing high-growth companies to a global audience. Its media packages combine TV interviews, earned media, iconic billboards, and the power of social media, reaching millions across the U.S. and international markets.

About AccreditedEvents.com

AccreditedEvents.com connects companies with accredited investors through exclusive, invitation-only events. The platform hosts in-person and virtual investor meetings, providing a unique opportunity for businesses to present their vision and growth potential to a highly qualified audience. With a focus on fostering meaningful relationships, AccreditedEvents.com helps companies secure funding and expand their networks within the investor community.

