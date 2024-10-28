Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
28.10.24
12:17 Uhr
1,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.10.2024 12:43 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: NOG-Notice of GM

Funding Circle Plc: NOG-Notice of GM 
28-Oct-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Notice of General Meeting 
Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of 
general meeting to be held at 10:00 am on 14 November 2024 at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4AY (the "General 
Meeting") to seek shareholder approval for a proposed capital reduction of the Company's share premium account (the " 
Proposed Capital Reduction"). 
The Circular, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card, which provide further details on the Proposed Capital Reduction, 
can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website at: 
https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. 
Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy. 
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of the Circular and the Proxy Form for the General Meeting have been 
submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ 
nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A). 
 
 
 
For and on behalf of 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Lucy Vernall 
Company Secretary 
 
-Ends- 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 
Joint Corporate Brokers: 
Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) 
Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  355556 
EQS News ID:  2017345 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017345&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2024 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
