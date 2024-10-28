DJ Funding Circle Plc: NOG-Notice of GM

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: NOG-Notice of GM 28-Oct-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Notice of General Meeting Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that it has today published a circular (the "Circular") incorporating a notice of general meeting to be held at 10:00 am on 14 November 2024 at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4AY (the "General Meeting") to seek shareholder approval for a proposed capital reduction of the Company's share premium account (the " Proposed Capital Reduction"). The Circular, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card, which provide further details on the Proposed Capital Reduction, can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of the Circular and the Proxy Form for the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A). For and on behalf of Funding Circle Holdings plc Lucy Vernall Company Secretary -Ends- Enquiries: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault Joint Corporate Brokers: Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: NOG TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 355556 EQS News ID: 2017345 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 28, 2024 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)