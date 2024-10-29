Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Evolva publishes half-year report 2024 and IFRS annual report 2023
Reinach, Switzerland, 29 October 2024 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today published the consolidated IFRS annual financial statements 2023 and the half-year report 2024 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations.
As a consequence of the resolutions taken at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 12 April 2024 (inter alia revoking the liquidation and delisting of the company), Evolva Holding SA was required to retrospectively publish the 2023 annual report based on IFRS. Evolva announced on 12 July 2024 that the Regulatory Board of SIX and SIX Exchange Regulation ("SER") granted Evolva an extended deadline for publishing and submitting IFRS financial statements for 2023 as well as the half-year 2024 report until 31 October 2024. Reference is also made to the (audited) interim liquidation financial statements and the interim liquidation report 2023 approved by the AGM (link under 'documentation' below).
Since the AGM's resolutions, as communicated before, the Board of Directors of Evolva Holding SA is pursuing market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular reverse takeovers, continuing acting in the best interest of and maximizing the value for our shareholders.
