Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Half Year Results

Evolva Holding AG publishes half-year report 2024 and IFRS annual report 2023



29-Oct-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Evolva publishes half-year report 2024 and IFRS annual report 2023 Reinach, Switzerland, 29 October 2024 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today published the consolidated IFRS annual financial statements 2023 and the half-year report 2024 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations. As a consequence of the resolutions taken at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 12 April 2024 (inter alia revoking the liquidation and delisting of the company), Evolva Holding SA was required to retrospectively publish the 2023 annual report based on IFRS. Evolva announced on 12 July 2024 that the Regulatory Board of SIX and SIX Exchange Regulation ("SER") granted Evolva an extended deadline for publishing and submitting IFRS financial statements for 2023 as well as the half-year 2024 report until 31 October 2024. Reference is also made to the (audited) interim liquidation financial statements and the interim liquidation report 2023 approved by the AGM (link under 'documentation' below). As regards the half-year 2024 financial report, (i) during 1H 2024, Operating expenses which incurred until the decision of the AGM in April 2024 to revoke the liquidation have been recorded against the liquidation cost accruals.

The remaining accruals to liquidate the company of CHF 1.6 million were consequently released in April 2024 resulting in a credit on operating expenses and a positive net profit for the period.

As previously announced, the purchase price was set at CHF 20 million (of which CHF 0.6 million is still held in an escrow account; see below), subject to upward or downward adjustments depending on certain post-signing / completion adjustments. The purchase price adjustment was completed by positive (upward) adjustments (i.e. increase in the purchase price) of CHF 1.929 million in March 2024 (recorded in 2023 accounts) and another CHF 188'000 which were recorded in April 2024. (ii) on 30 June 2024, Evolva Holding SA has a cash balance of CHF 7.2 million and short-term receivables of CHF 0.8 million which comprise mainly CHF 0.6 million in an escrow account which will be released depending on the outcome of a legal case that transferred as part of the sale of Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG.

Accrued and other current and non-current liabilities of CHF 0.9 million include a reserve taken for the above-mentioned legal case in the amount of CHF 0.6 million.

Equity balance stands at CHF 7.1 million. Since the AGM's resolutions, as communicated before, the Board of Directors of Evolva Holding SA is pursuing market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular reverse takeovers, continuing acting in the best interest of and maximizing the value for our shareholders.

Documentation

The consolidated annual financial statements 2023 as well as the previously issued (audited) interim liquidation financial statements and the interim liquidation report 2023 approved by the AGM are available under this link . The half-year report 2024 is available here .

Contact Evolva

Doris Rudischhauser

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

investors@evolvaholding.com Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Additional features:





File: Evolva Holding AG publishes half-year report 2024 and IFRS annual report 2023

End of Inside Information