DJ Zentra Group plc: Lending Facility and Update on Release of FY Results

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Lending Facility and Update on Release of FY Results 29-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 October 2024 Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) ("the Company") Lending Facility and Release of FY Results Zentra Group (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a GBP1.6 million debt facility, which is secured against the properties at Bank Street, Sheffield, and Lincoln House, Bolton. As announced on 2 October 2024, the Company has unconditionally exchanged contracts on several transactions, including the sale of the aforementioned properties, with completion scheduled for 29 October 2024. The completion date may be extended or brought forward by mutual agreement between the parties, with a long stop date of 8 November 2024. Proceeds from the debt facility will be attributed to these assets and will form part of the sale schedule. Further to the refinance of the Company's existing loan facility, as also announced on 2 October 2024, the Company is pleased to confirm improvements to the terms. These enhancements allow the Company to draw down an additional GBP1 million for working capital purposes over the next 18 months, if required, to support the Company's short-term needs whilst property sales are completed. This increased flexibility, together with the securing of the facilities noted above, underscores the commitment of the Company's majority shareholder to provide support, ensuring the Company can pursue its strategy effectively. The Company also expects to announce its annual results before 31 October 2024. Further updates will be provided in due course. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 355580 EQS News ID: 2017527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 29, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)