Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Lending Facility and Update on Release of FY Results 
29-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 October 2024 
 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) 
("the Company") 
Lending Facility and Release of FY Results 
 
Zentra Group (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a GBP1.6 million debt facility, 
which is secured against the properties at Bank Street, Sheffield, and Lincoln House, Bolton. 
As announced on 2 October 2024, the Company has unconditionally exchanged contracts on several transactions, including 
the sale of the aforementioned properties, with completion scheduled for 29 October 2024. The completion date may be 
extended or brought forward by mutual agreement between the parties, with a long stop date of 8 November 2024. Proceeds 
from the debt facility will be attributed to these assets and will form part of the sale schedule. 
Further to the refinance of the Company's existing loan facility, as also announced on 2 October 2024, the Company is 
pleased to confirm improvements to the terms. These enhancements allow the Company to draw down an additional GBP1 
million for working capital purposes over the next 18 months, if required, to support the Company's short-term needs 
whilst property sales are completed. 
This increased flexibility, together with the securing of the facilities noted above, underscores the commitment of the 
Company's majority shareholder to provide support, ensuring the Company can pursue its strategy effectively. 
The Company also expects to announce its annual results before 31 October 2024. 
Further updates will be provided in due course. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group PLC 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on 
the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  355580 
EQS News ID:  2017527 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017527&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
