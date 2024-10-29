Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
28.10.24
17:10 Uhr
2,668 Euro
+0,013
+0,49 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6312,67010:39
2,6342,66610:39
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 09:30 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch Launches Elastic SIP Trunking for Scalable, Reliable, and Cost-Efficient Communication

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announces its Elastic SIP Trunking solution, available through the Sinch Customer Dashboard. This powerful new service provides businesses of all sizes with seamless scalability, high reliability, and cost-efficient communication services. With a flexible pay-as-you-go model, businesses can optimize their voice communications, ensuring they only pay for what they need.

As one of North America's top 5 SIP trunking providers for four consecutive years, Sinch leverages its owned and operated network-powering over 160 billion numbers and delivering 300 billion minutes annually-to bring seamless scalability and reliability to businesses of all sizes. The Sinch Customer Dashboard simplifies management, providing a single platform to oversee voice, messaging, video, and more.

LiveVox, a customer engagement platform, tapped into Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunking to enhance call routing for SMS callbacks, improving the customer experience. "Sinch has empowered us to manage both SMS and voice with ease," said Oscar Orozco, Senior Voice Engineer at LiveVox, adding that clients appreciate the flexibility and seamless callback features that enhance their journey.

Key Benefits of Sinch Elastic SIP Trunking:

  • Effortless Scalability: Scale up or down as needed without over-provisioning.
  • Comprehensive Voice Services: Local, long-distance, and international calling through a single provider.
  • High Reliability: Built-in redundancy ensures crystal-clear call quality even during outages.
  • Cost-Effective Pricing: Flexible pay-as-you-go billing, enabling businesses to optimize spending.

Sinch's intuitive Customer Dashboard simplifies managing Elastic SIP Trunks and other CPaaS solutions, including Programmable Voice, messaging, email, and verification, minimizing the need for extensive developer resources. The Sinch Customer

Dashboard centralizes all communication needs, allowing businesses to adjust SIP trunk capacity, monitor usage, and expand services seamlessly-without complex integrations or technical expertise.

For those looking for more customization, Sinch offers REST APIs that make it easy for developers to manage services and build tailored solutions that fit unique business needs. The Customer Dashboard is designed to be user-friendly, with real-time monitoring, troubleshooting tools, and strong security features like end-to-end encryption and STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Plus, managing phone numbers is made easy-businesses can quickly order new numbers or port existing ones, all in one convenient platform that keeps everything streamlined and simple.

"Today's businesses need communication infrastructure that's as flexible as it is reliable," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "Our Elastic SIP Trunking and complete Voice portfolio enable companies to scale for high call volumes or global reach while controlling costs."

Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunking gives businesses everything they need for reliable, secure communication. The Sinch Dashboard brings all of this together, making voice management and scalability simple. For more information about Sinch's Elastic SIP Trunk solutions, please visit sinch.com.

For more information please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com |1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-launches-elastic-sip-trunking-for-scalable--reliable--and-cost-efficient-communication,c4057819

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-launches-elastic-sip-trunking-for-scalable-reliable-and-cost-efficient-communication-302289808.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.