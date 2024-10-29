The modernization needs of Swiss businesses are being balanced against the impacts of economic and environmental trends, ISG Provider Lens report says

Digital employee experience (DEX) is not gaining as much traction as a business priority among companies in Switzerland as it has in other Western European countries, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for Switzerland finds companies there are more focused on integrating new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in what they believe to be a more balanced manner, supporting the country's traditional values of quality and precision. While DEX principles are still being adopted, they're components of their respective companies' broader, more cautious approaches to digital business transformation.

"Businesses throughout Switzerland are redefining the roles of their physical offices transforming them into vibrant hubs for innovation and collaboration," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG Switzerland. "By leveraging the country's penchant for innovation and business success through sustainability, Swiss workplaces are attracting and retaining top new talent, and increasing satisfaction among their existing employee bases."

Recognizing a global trend, Swiss organizations are beginning to increase their budget allotments for deploying user-friendly DEX platforms, which includes adoption of IT support resources and continuous feedback mechanisms that are critical to newer DEX architectures. Advanced monitoring tools are being deployed, leveraging AI to anticipate issues before they arise, and mitigate them more proactively.

Balanced against these priorities are mandates for carbon footprint reduction, adoption of circular economy principles, and greater supply chain transparency that characterizes the movement towards sustainability throughout Europe. Swiss workplaces are seeing the convergence of economic resilience, technological innovation, social change and regulatory adoption.

"The leaders of Swiss enterprises are working harder to ensure all these converging forces are given equal precedent in a balanced, measured approach to business innovation and evolution," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "As a country and as a culture, Switzerland appreciates the efficiency and reliability of any fine mechanism, and its approach to the mechanisms of business and industry reflects this."

Switzerland continues to navigate the impact of a skills shortage, the ISG report notes, especially as its workforce demographics change. While life expectancy is increasing, birth rates are declining. As the average age of the Swiss worker increases, the debate over how the country's welfare system should continue to provide benefits has grown more intense. At issue is the subject of whether welfare is actively disincentivizing work.

The expanded relevance of this issue in the Swiss public discourse is reshaping the landscape of work itself in the country, and redefining work both as a process and an ethic, ISG notes. Amid this discussion, DEX platforms are addressing the future state of work and the needs of workers.

For more insights into the unique pattern of progress in the Swiss workforce, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing, which may be found on this webpage.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across five quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services, Managed End-user Technology Services, Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) and Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services.

The report names Swisscom and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. Accenture, Bechtle, TCS and Unisys are named Leaders in four quadrants each. Capgemini, DXC Technology, ELCA/EveryWare, HCLTech and Infosys are named Leaders in three quadrants each, and Aveniq and Deloitte are named Leaders in two quadrants each.

In addition, TCS and UMB are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among service providers in the DEX space. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Swisscom.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029408856/en/

