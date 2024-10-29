The Ballinknockane solar farm, awarded to Neoen through the RESS 2 tender in 2022, will be connected to the high-voltage grid in County Limerick and will benefit from a contract for difference mechanism valid until 2040. Neoen announced construction of the plant with the signing of two turnkey EPC contracts with Vinci brand Omexom for the solar facility and TLI Group for the site's 110 kV substation. From pv magazine France Neoen has announced the signing of two turnkey EPC contracts for a 79 MWp solar project in Ireland. Owned and operated entirely by Neoen, the Ballinknockane solar farm will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...