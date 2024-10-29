LQWD Technologies: LQWD Acquires Additional Bitcoin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity services for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional ~5 Bitcoin.

With this recent purchase, LQWD now holds ~136 Bitcoin, representing 13.6 billion Satoshi's (Sats), equating to 839 Satoshi's per LQWD share. LQWD is debt free company and the Company's Bitcoin holdings are free and clear of any encumbrances.

LQWD plans to continue adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet on an ongoing basis, growing the Company's Bitcoin-Per-Share holdings. Furthermore, the Company utilizes its Bitcoin holdings to earn fees (paid in Bitcoin/Sats) on LQWD's industry leading global transaction infrastructure for the Lightning Network.

LQWD's Lightning Network infrastructure is well placed to continue achieving exponential transaction growth and liquidity services with over 1,200 connected channels established globally. LQWD's Canada node recently achieved the #1 rank on the Lightning Terminal, a reflection of the stability and performance of LQWD's network.

This recognition underscores the Company's focus on network optimization and efficient channel management. Since launch, the LQWD's infrastructure has routed more than 820 Bitcoin and facilitated over 942,000 transactions through its Lightning Network infrastructure.

For more details, please refer to LQWD's corporate presentation and stay updated on our Lightning Network node growth or connect to the Company's nodes in real time.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company focused on expanding Lightning Network transaction infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost, internet-powered payments. The Company is committed to delivering enterprise-ready solutions for open payments at scale using the Lightning Network.

