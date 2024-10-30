

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies plc (TT), a manufacturer of industrial equipment, Wednesday reported earnings from continuing operations of $780.9 million or $3.43 per share for the third quarter, higher than $632.8 million or $2.74 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $768.6 million or $3.37 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts of $3.24 per share.



Net earnings were $772 million or $3.39 per share, up from $626.3 million or $2.72 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.441 billion from $4.883 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $5.32 billion.



The company sees EPS from continuing operations of about $11.10, up from the previous outlook of $10.80. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $10.90 per share.



Full-year revenue growth is expected to be nearly 11 percent, up from 10 percent guided earlier. The Street is looking for 10.7 percent growth.



