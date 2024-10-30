

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) announced Wednesday the appointment of Stephane de La Faverie as its new President and Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. de La Faverie will report directly to the Company's Board of Directors.



de La Faverie will succeed Fabrizio Freda, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year after more than sixteen years with the Company. Freda will support de La Faverie over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition.



Additionally, William Lauder will be stepping down from his current role as Executive Chairman of the Company and will remain Chair of the Board of Directors, following the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



With more than 25 years of prestige beauty experience, de La Faverie joined the Company in 2011 and currently serves as Executive Group President, overseeing many of the Company's brands across its powerful portfolio.



Prior to his current role, de La Faverie led the Estee Lauder brand. Prior to joining The Estee Lauder, he served as General Manager, Giorgio Armani Beauty USA, a division of L'Oreal Paris.



He began his career with the Lancome Global brand in Paris then joined the Travel Retail division as Area Manager for the Luxury Products Group, North America, overseeing the Lancome, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Biotherm beauty brands.



Soon after, he was appointed General Manager, Lancome, Australia, and in 2006 joined Lancome USA as Vice President of Marketing, overseeing both the skin care and fragrance categories.



