Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's Codefest Draws Record Participation with AI at the Core of Innovation

Crexendo®, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, wrapped up its most successful Codefest to date as part of its annual User Group Meeting in Nashville, TN. The highly anticipated event saw unprecedented participation, with 16 groundbreaking entries from developers and partners showcasing innovative solutions built on Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform open API framework, focused heavily on AI-driven advancements and enhanced collaboration tools.

The Annual Codefest served as a powerful demonstration of how developers are pushing the boundaries of innovation, enabling partners to create transformative solutions that harness the full potential of AI and next-generation technology. These solutions not only shape how businesses communicate and collaborate but are also designed to adapt seamlessly to the rapidly evolving landscape of modern enterprise needs. With a focus on driving real-world impact, the Codefest highlighted the commitment of developers and partners alike to build tools that are both cutting-edge and highly responsive to the demands of today's fast-paced, digital-first environment.

Two winners were selected from the solutions that were demonstrated based on a combination of audience voting and final selection by a panel of judges. The winning entries for this year came from Germany's CCT Solutions and US-based Netlink Voice. CCT Solutions' winning entry was for their MX Cloud product, a multi-experience Contact Center solution combining automation and a customizable agent workplace to enhance customer experience. Netlink Voice demonstrated their application called the Horizon Toolkit. This set of enhancements to the NetSapiens platform enables a series of additional administrative functions in an automated way that allows NetSapiens licensees to empower resellers and administrators with additional management capabilities.

CCT Solutions Director of Product Management Stefan Schneider said, "We are thrilled to not only be able to demonstrate the capabilities of MX Cloud to the NetSapiens community but also to receive this recognition against the many other entries in Codefest. We continue to have global customer success deploying MX Cloud integrated into the NetSapiens platform, and we look forward to continued growth in our partnership with Crexendo."

Nilay Patel, Founder and CEO of Netlink Voice said, "We leveraged the rich APIs in Crexendo's NetSapiens platform to build Horizon Toolkit for real-world use with our customers and partners. It is an honor to be recognized for the insights and efforts of our team as they have endeavored to build additional value into our commercial offer leveraging the power of the NetSapiens Platform."

"Codefest is a testament to our commitment to fostering a community of innovation", said Jeff Korn, Chairman & CEO, Crexendo. "By equipping developers and partners with the tools to bring next-generation solutions to life, we're helping them deliver industry-defining applications that enable our partners to achieve sustainable differentiation and continue to grow at double the industry average. Congratulations to the Winners Netlink Voice and CCT Solutions for their remarkable achievements at this year's Codefest! Their innovative solutions not only showcased exceptional creativity but also set a new benchmark for excellence within our community. The innovation of our community is something that makes us unique, our open API's allow our licensees to make the platform their own. The continued ingenuity of the community makes us a better company, allows us to collaborate with our licenses and opens up another revenue stream through the revenue share we will receive in the Marketplace."

Some of these ground-breaking solutions will be made available in the upcoming NetSapiens Platform Marketplace, providing partners a unique opportunity to increase their revenue streams while differentiating themselves in a highly competitive industry. The NetSapiens Platform Marketplace serves as a central hub for trusted, value-driven applications, expanding partners' capabilities and empowering them to offer customized solutions that maximize the end-user experience.

As a standout event within Crexendo's User Group Meeting, the 2024 Codefest exemplifies Crexendo's mission to shape the future of cloud communications while fostering a vibrant, collaborative partner ecosystem.

