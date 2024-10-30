WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary IT Authorities Awarded More than $1.7 Million in Cisco and Managed IT Services Contracts

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities ("ITA") has been awarded more than $1.7 million in Cisco and Managed IT Services contracts.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "These contracts, including $1.4 million in previously disclosed awards dated Q3 2024, illustrate the value and resilience of ITA. Many of these contracts were awarded while business slowed significantly in Florida due to the hurricanes. We are grateful that our team was not directly impacted and proud that WidePoint has been able to provide tech services and support to companies in the region without interruption."

The contracts include Managed IT Services and Cisco solutions to:

Three beverage distributors

A sports marketing firm

A child development and education outreach center

One of Florida's most popular attractions and research centers

A data management firm

A new Cisco Enterprise Agreement valued at $300,000 to be recognized in Q4 2024

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, added: "We are proud of the ITA team for expanding services to numerous important clients and for deepening our partnership with Cisco through Cisco SMARTnet and Meraki solutions."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

