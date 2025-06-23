Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095
23.06.25 | 08:00
2,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
23.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Secures Key Contract to Provide Device as a Service Support for a Federal Health Research Agency

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, announced today that it has secured a one-year, $110,000 contract to deliver Device as a Service (DaaS) management and support for a prominent Federal health research agency. This initiative is aimed at streamlining the deployment and lifecycle management of cutting-edge technologies critical to advancing innovative health solutions. This award marks the first of several material DaaS opportunities in the pipeline in collaboration with the Company's strategic Fortune 500 partner.

WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang stated, "WidePoint will bring our proven expertise in asset management and full range of DaaS solutions to this agency's device ecosystem, ensuring that this complex deployment is managed efficiently, securely, and transparently. This contract award builds a strong foundation for WidePoint to provide exceptional value, ongoing support and evolving needs for this agency. This award is also just the tip of the iceberg as we develop additional material DaaS opportunities with our strategic Fortune 500 partner."

WidePoint's DaaS solutions address the critical challenges faced by agencies in deploying and managing a large volume of devices across multiple locations. Partnering with WidePoint provides:

  • Reliable, scalable support tailored to high-tech environments

  • Streamlined procurement and deployment processes

  • Help desk support, asset disposition and reporting to ensure seamless integration and operations

  • Enhanced security and compliance through secure asset disposition

  • Real-time visibility into device status and usage

The contract scope includes sourcing Apple products and supporting hardware components, with all Windows devices and accessories being supplied and staged by a trusted partner before deployment.

Todd Dzyak, WidePoint's COO, added, "WidePoint's Intelligent Technology Management System (ITMS) platform is at the core of managing this DaaS program, providing complete oversight, automation and reporting. Our proven approach ensures organizations can focus on their core mission while leveraging reliable, efficient, and secure technology services. WidePoint's DaaS solution is a game changer for delivering rapid, reliable, and compliant solutions at scale."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc., Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-secures-key-contract-to-provide-device-as-a-service-daa-1041779

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
