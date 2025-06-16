WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded 3-Year External Certification Authority Token Certificate Contract to Leading Aerospace & Defense Contractor

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, announced today that it has secured a three-year deal valued at $1.06 million to deliver External Certification Authority (ECA) Token Certificate credentials to a top-tier, U.S.-based aerospace and defense contractor. This transaction underscores WidePoint's ongoing commitment to supporting the secure identity management needs of mission-critical national security partners.

"Our ability to support organizations at the forefront of defense and innovation continues to position WidePoint as a trusted identity management provider in the federal and defense sectors," said Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint. "We're proud to enable secure authentication and communications for this valued client as they advance technologies vital to national security."

The client, a Fortune 100 company with extensive operations in aerospace, defense, and advanced technologies, benefits from WidePoint's PKI solutions, which are designed to meet the rigorous standards of federal agencies and leading defense integrators.

Jason Holloway, Chief Revenue Officer at WidePoint, commented, "We are pleased to be one of two providers authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide our certified ECA Token Certificate, a secure digital credential that verifies and authenticates tokens within the ECA ecosystem. This certificate enhances trust by ensuring the integrity and legitimacy of tokens used for secure transactions and communications. It leverages advanced encryption standards to provide a reliable and scalable solution for organizations seeking robust digital certification. Caroline Godfrey, WidePoint Cyber Security Corporation's Chief Security Officer, will continue to work with this client to promote MobileAnchor in order to move to the next phase of our Derived Credential Solution."

As part of their supply chain security initiatives, this Fortune 100 defense contractor requires that all shipments from foreign manufacturers, including drop shipments to sub-tier suppliers or end customers, must be transported through validated transportation companies participating in recognized supply chain security programs. These programs are designed to protect the supply chain from the introduction of terrorist contraband such as weapons, explosives, biological, nuclear, or chemical agents. Shippers are advised to coordinate with procurement representatives to ensure compliance with validated transport providers, aiming to prevent the introduction of such contraband into shipments.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc., Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-awarded-3-year-external-certification-authority-eca-tok-1039565