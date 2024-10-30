

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) announced that James Miller was appointed as Co-President to serve alongside current Co-President, Kort Schnabel. Jim Miller joined Ares in 2006 and serves as Co-Head of the Ares U.S. Direct Lending strategy and is a member of the Investment Committee of Ares Capital's investment manager.



Also, the company's Board was expanded by one member. Mitchell Goldstein joined Board, and Mitch Goldstein and Michael Smith have been appointed to serve as Co-Chairmen of Ares Capital's Board. Michael Arougheti will cease to serve as Chairman of Ares Capital's Board but will continue to serve as a Director.



Ares Capital Corporation also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 13, 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News