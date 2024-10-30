DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: The DELFINGEN Foundation and Plastic Odyssey join forces in the Philippines to combat plastic pollution

PRESS RELEASE - DELFINGEN

The DELFINGEN Foundation and Plastic Odyssey join forces in the Philippines to combat plastic pollution

Anteuil, France, October 30th, 2024

After two years of partnership between the DELFINGEN Foundation and Plastic Odyssey, a major new initiative is in progress: to recycle the plastic waste by installing two micro-factories at DELFINGEN Philippines sites in Cavite/Manila and Cebu.

Created in 2007, the DELFINGEN Foundation is committed to five main areas: environment, housing, health, education and disability. Drawing on the strength of its presence wherever the DELFINGEN Group operates, the Foundation contributes to sustainable actions every year, allocating 1% of DELFINGEN's net profit to its projects. The Foundation works to empower people by developing sustainable solutions.



Plastic Odyssey is a three-year expedition around the world to identify, document and communicate low-cost, easily reproducible plastic recycling solutions. The aim is to create a global network of recycling entrepreneurs, promote sustainable practices and reduce plastic pollution at source.

Recognizing that around 40% of the world's plastic pollution could be avoided by recycling 1 in 2 pieces of waste in the 30 coastal countries most affected by this problem, the DELFINGEN Foundation and Plastic Odyssey have decided to join forces to create two micro-factories.

The aim of this partnership is to demonstrate to local entrepreneurs that plastic abandoned on the coast can become a valuable raw material. DELFINGEN and Plastic Odyssey will provide technical support for the use of the microfactories, as well as several entrepreneurial training sessions.

The DELFINGEN Foundation will host the Plastic Odyssey laboratory boat from November 18 to 28 in Cavite/Manila, then from December 3rd to 10 in Cebu, to inaugurate these micro-factories, which will house the machines needed to transform waste into new materials or objects.

These stopovers will also be marked by actions to raise awareness among local populations of environmental issues and the devastating impact of plastic waste. DELFINGEN, the CCI France-Philippines and Plastic Odyssey are partnering to organize school visits, press conferences, boat tours and microfactory inauguration ceremonies.

The DELFINGEN Foundation teams will be delighted to answer any questions you may have about this new project!

