Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.24
20:19 Uhr
9,220 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 21:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Search Xcelerator Announces New OIR Robert Casper

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that Rob Casper has joined as the Company's newest Operator-in-Residence within the Kingsway Search Xcelerator Segment ("KSX"). This announcement follows recent news of KSX's latest acquisition, Image Solutions LLC, last month.

J.T. Fitzgerald, Kingsway President and CEO, said, "We are excited to maintain momentum within our Search Xcelerator and welcome Rob as our newest team member. He brings terrific experience with more than 10 years in Private Equity Operations focused on executing M&A and creating operational value within those companies."

Prior to joining Kingsway, Rob led two regional HVAC/R companies that operated in 30 states and three plumbing companies that operated in five states. Rob held an A901 license in New Jersey. In these roles, Rob was responsible for leading multiple cross-functional teams through acquisition and delivering operational, value-creating initiatives.

Rob is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, having received his Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, and subsequently served three deployments as an Officer within the United States Marine Corps. In 2011, he transitioned from the military to earn his MBA at Harvard Business School.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS".

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries:

Auto Warranty

  • IWS (iwsgroup.com)

  • Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

  • Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

  • Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries:

B2B Services

  • Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

  • Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

  • Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

  • Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

  • Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com

Follow us on LinkedIn to keep up with our news.

For Media Inquiries

For Business Development Inquiries

Hayden IR

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

James Carbonara

Charles Joyce

(646) 755-7412

(312) 766-2155

James@Haydenir.com

CJoyce@Kingsway-Financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.