Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Search Xcelerator Announces New OIR Robert Casper

(NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that Rob Casper has joined as the Company's newest Operator-in-Residence within the Kingsway Search Xcelerator Segment ("KSX"). This announcement follows recent news of KSX's latest acquisition, Image Solutions LLC, last month.

J.T. Fitzgerald, Kingsway President and CEO, said, "We are excited to maintain momentum within our Search Xcelerator and welcome Rob as our newest team member. He brings terrific experience with more than 10 years in Private Equity Operations focused on executing M&A and creating operational value within those companies."

Prior to joining Kingsway, Rob led two regional HVAC/R companies that operated in 30 states and three plumbing companies that operated in five states. Rob held an A901 license in New Jersey. In these roles, Rob was responsible for leading multiple cross-functional teams through acquisition and delivering operational, value-creating initiatives.

Rob is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, having received his Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, and subsequently served three deployments as an Officer within the United States Marine Corps. In 2011, he transitioned from the military to earn his MBA at Harvard Business School.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS".

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries:

Auto Warranty

IWS (iwsgroup.com)

Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries:

B2B Services

Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com

