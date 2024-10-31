

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, a beverage and brewing company, Thursday reported net profit of $2.071 billion or $1.03 per share, higher than $1.472 billion or $0.73 per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit was $1.971 billion or $0.98 per share, down from $1.735 billion or $0.86 per share a year ago.



Normalized profit from operations rose to to $4.091 billion from $4.027 billion last year.



Normalized EBITDA, or normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $5.424 billion compared with from $5.431 billion a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter decreased to $15.046 billion from $15.574 billion in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects EBITDA to grow between 6 percent and 8 percent.



