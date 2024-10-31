

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY), a Japanese entertainment company, Thursday reported profit before tax JPY 50.9 billion for the first half, higher than JPY 37 billion in the same period a year ago.



Net profit increased to JPY36.4 billion or JPY 268.53 per share from JPY 26.8 billion or JPY 197.95 per share last year.



Operating profit was JPY 49.8 billion, up 40.6 percent from JPY 35.4 billion a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 19.7 percent to JPY 184.1 billion from JPY 153.9 billion in the previous year.



For fiscal 2025, the company expects net profit to be JPY 59.5 billion or JPY 438.93 per share on revenue of JPY 380 billion.



