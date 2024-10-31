AbTherx, Inc: AbTherx and Gilead Expand Collaboration on Innovative Antibody Discovery Technologies

Expanded agreement includes development of additional transgenic mouse technologies and performance of additional therapeutic antibody research programs

AbTherx, a biotechnology company with innovative technologies that enable and accelerate therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced the expansion of a previous agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) to develop novel antibody discovery technologies and discover therapeutic antibodies for Gilead-selected targets.

Under the initial agreement in June 2023, AbTherx received worldwide rights to Atlas Mice, a suite of transgenic mouse technologies acquired by Gilead, and committed to a multi-year, multi-target research collaboration. In just over a year, AbTherx established a world-class research center and successfully developed transgenic mouse technologies that express the full diversity of human antibody HC and k-LC repertoires and enable the development of bispecific antibodies through a novel binary fixed light chain. AbTherx is also continuing development of a technology that uses natural mechanisms to generate long CDRH3 antibodies to address challenging drug targets (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) that was part of the original agreement. Under the expanded agreement, AbTherx will develop and receive worldwide rights to additional transgenic technologies and broaden the multi-year, multi-target research collaboration to include the performance of additional therapeutic antibody research programs.

"Having successfully developed multiple novel and innovative antibody discovery technologies under the original agreement, we are excited to expand our partnership with Gilead to include additional technologies and multiple new research programs," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "This expanded partnership will strengthen our innovative portfolio of transgenic mouse technologies for therapeutic antibody discovery. We look forward to further developing these innovative technologies for use by Gilead and the broader biopharma community."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders

stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com