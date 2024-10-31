Datum der Anmeldung:
29.10.2024
Aktenzeichen:
B3-122/24
Unternehmen:
Czechoslovak Group a.s. ('CSG'), Prag/Tschechische Republik; Erwerb des Nitrocellulosegeschäfts und des Industrieparks Walsrode von International Flavors & Fragrances Group ('IFF') NY/USA ;
Produktmärkte:
Betrieb eines Industrieparks bzw. Chemieparks, industrielle Nitrozellulose (Cellulosenitrat)
