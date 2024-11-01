The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.11.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 01.11.2024
Aktien
1 US2316313004 Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
2 HK0001078598 T.S. Lines Limited
3 CA7946761060 SALi Lithium Corp.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 XS2932829356 DSV Finance B.V.
2 XS2932836211 DSV Finance B.V.
3 XS2910536452 Fressnapf Holding SE
4 US44891CDK62 Hyundai Capital America
5 US651229BE57 Newell Brands Inc.
6 US651229BF23 Newell Brands Inc.
7 DE000A383Q70 pferdewetten.de AG
8 XS2929962921 Avery Dennison Corp.
9 XS2932834604 DSV Finance B.V.
10 NO0013355255 Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH
11 US87161CAP05 Synovus Financial Corp.
12 AT0000A2LJ58 UBM Development AG
13 XS2929941503 California Buyer Ltd.
14 XS2929985385 Vier Gas Transport GmbH
15 XS2932831923 DSV Finance B.V.
16 XS2932831766 DSV Finance B.V.
17 DE000HEL0AW6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 IE000LGWDNE5 Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF
19 IE00072RHT03 Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF
20 IE000BRM9046 Invesco Defence Innovation UCITS ETF
21 GB00BRBV3124 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking
