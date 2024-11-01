The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.11.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 01.11.2024Aktien1 US2316313004 Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund2 HK0001078598 T.S. Lines Limited3 CA7946761060 SALi Lithium Corp.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 XS2932829356 DSV Finance B.V.2 XS2932836211 DSV Finance B.V.3 XS2910536452 Fressnapf Holding SE4 US44891CDK62 Hyundai Capital America5 US651229BE57 Newell Brands Inc.6 US651229BF23 Newell Brands Inc.7 DE000A383Q70 pferdewetten.de AG8 XS2929962921 Avery Dennison Corp.9 XS2932834604 DSV Finance B.V.10 NO0013355255 Nordwest Industrie Finance GmbH11 US87161CAP05 Synovus Financial Corp.12 AT0000A2LJ58 UBM Development AG13 XS2929941503 California Buyer Ltd.14 XS2929985385 Vier Gas Transport GmbH15 XS2932831923 DSV Finance B.V.16 XS2932831766 DSV Finance B.V.17 DE000HEL0AW6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 IE000LGWDNE5 Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF19 IE00072RHT03 Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF20 IE000BRM9046 Invesco Defence Innovation UCITS ETF21 GB00BRBV3124 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking