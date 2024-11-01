

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) is up over 47% at $2.15. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) is up over 41% at $1.56. Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) is up over 26% at $0.54. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is up over 20% at $227.39. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) is up over 19% at $37.00. Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) is up over 18% at $32.55. Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 13% at $48.65. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is up over 13% at $18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is up over 12% at $56.65. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) is up over 8% at $22.99. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) is up over 8% at $7.85.



In the Red



ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is down over 69% at $1.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is down over 36% at $1.24. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) is down over 17% at $1.94. Helport AI Limited (HPAI) is down over 9% at $5.51. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 8% at $6.50. ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) is down over 8% at $6.40. nVent Electric plc (NVT) is down over 5% at $70.69. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) is down over 5% at $35.00. Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (WCT) is down over 5% at $8.21. Amcor plc (AMCR) is down over 4% at $10.60.



