WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835
Frankfurt
01.11.24
21:49 Uhr
0,166 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEA HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLEA HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1620,19208:22
KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding's Smart Salem centers break a new monthly attendance record

  • Smart Salem breaks a new monthly record of medical tests by crossing the threshold of 16,000 medical tests performed in October 2024 versus a previous monthly record of 13,504 tests in January 2024
  • The centers conducted 16,270 Medical Fitness tests and 591 Wellness tests i.e. a combined number of 16,861 tests
  • Smart Salem is pursuing its strong and steady growth, supported by the reopening of the City Walk medical center on Monday 14th of October, in accordance with the announced schedule

Paris, November 4, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces a new monthly record in October 2024 for its Smart Salem subsidiary.

Following strong volume growth at end of September 2024 (+21% compared with 2023, despite the closing and renovation of the City Walk center from April to October 2024), Smart Salem breaks a new monthly attendance record by performing a total of 16,861 tests during October 2024, compared with 12,617 visits last year for October 2023 translating into a volume growth of +34%.

The dynamism of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as well the major strategic actions implemented by the Group to consolidate Smart Salem's growth since 2023 are therefore confirming their very positive impact, and indicate that Klea Holding's activities in the UAE will continue to enjoy a very dynamic growth during the last quarter of 2024 and beyond.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "We are glad to set a new monthly attendance record for Smart Salem and crossing the symbolic mark of 16,000 tests in one month. With the reopening of our City Walk center two weeks ago, we are confident that we will see further growth for the end of 2024."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2praZtrZ5qbm2ppaZiZaJJjbJlhxpKVZpfKxJdpZciVbW2VlGuTbMaZZnFpmmpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88559-alklh-cp-monthly-record-eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
