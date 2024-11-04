Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
4 November 2024
Acuity RM Group PLC
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Director Appointment
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the risk management software group delivering GRC SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Rajakovich to the Board as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.
David has over 14 years' experience building software companies in the corporate learning and development training sector. He has guided two successful private equity exits and led PE-backed companies together with two PE sponsors. He has led a SaaS private equity-backed organisation as CEO, delivering procurement and supply chain digital training to over 250 blue-chip clients and over 300,000 corporate professional learners around the world. He holds an MBA from the University of Exeter and is a joint British/American national, having served as a lieutenant in the US Army.
Angus Forrest commented: "I am delighted to welcome David to Acuity. David brings relevant expertise to the Board with a proven track-record for growing software businesses. I am confident that his expertise and strategic outlook will assist the Board as it seeks to accelerate the growth of the Company."
The following disclosures are provided in respect of David Florian Rajakovich, aged 45, pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. David does not hold any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
Current directorships / partnerships
Past directorships held in last 5 years
None
Skill Dynamics Ltd
SiPM Group NV
SiPM BVBA
SIPM UK Bidco Limited
SIPM UK Midco Limited
SIPM UK Holdco Limited
SIPM UK Topco Limited
Prometheus Procurement Ltd
SIPM North America Inc
There are no further disclosures required in accordance with AIM Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
For further information:
Acuity RM Group plc
020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chairman
https://www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
020 3829 5000
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
020 7469 0936
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
020 3869 6080
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.