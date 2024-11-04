Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

4 November 2024

Acuity RM Group PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Director Appointment

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the risk management software group delivering GRC SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Rajakovich to the Board as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

David has over 14 years' experience building software companies in the corporate learning and development training sector. He has guided two successful private equity exits and led PE-backed companies together with two PE sponsors. He has led a SaaS private equity-backed organisation as CEO, delivering procurement and supply chain digital training to over 250 blue-chip clients and over 300,000 corporate professional learners around the world. He holds an MBA from the University of Exeter and is a joint British/American national, having served as a lieutenant in the US Army.

Angus Forrest commented: "I am delighted to welcome David to Acuity. David brings relevant expertise to the Board with a proven track-record for growing software businesses. I am confident that his expertise and strategic outlook will assist the Board as it seeks to accelerate the growth of the Company."

The following disclosures are provided in respect of David Florian Rajakovich, aged 45, pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. David does not hold any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Current directorships / partnerships Past directorships held in last 5 years None Skill Dynamics Ltd SiPM Group NV SiPM BVBA SIPM UK Bidco Limited SIPM UK Midco Limited SIPM UK Holdco Limited SIPM UK Topco Limited Prometheus Procurement Ltd SIPM North America Inc

There are no further disclosures required in accordance with AIM Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Acuity RM Group plc 020 3582 0566 Angus Forrest, Chairman https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 3829 5000 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 020 7469 0936 Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.