Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Group announces leadership change

Goodbye Kansas Group, under the leadership of CEO Stefan Danieli, has over the past two years successfully completed a strategic transformation bringing a comprehensive change in the strategic direction, financial structure and cost management of the Group. Today, Stefan Danieli informed the company that he wishes to resign from his position and hand over to a new growth focused leader, which is in line with the Board's plan. The Board is well prepared to establish a new leadership for the coming phase of the company's development that holds a dynamic commercial growth plan, and the recruitment process has been initiated.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Stefan for his leadership and dedication over the past two years," said Per Anders Wärn, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Reflecting on his time at Goodbye Kansas, Stefan Danieli said:

"It has been a privilege to lead the Company during such a transformative time and making it ready for its next growth phase. It is the right time for me to step down and hand over in good order to a new force."

Stefan Danieli remains in his position to support the leadership transition and is at the company's disposal throughout the notice period of nine months. Chairman of the Board Per Anders Wärn steps in as acting chairman of the board to support management during a transition period.

Per Anders Wärn continued to state that Goodbye Kansas now is well positioned for profitable growth considering both the gaming and the global film and TV market are recovering.

"The company meets this increased demand with globally recognized talents, an advanced technology-driven visual content platform and a flexible cost-efficient operational model through our Stockholm, London and Mumbai locations," concluded Per Anders Wärn.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Danieli, CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group

E-mail: stefan.danieli@goodbyekansas.com

Direct: +46 701 98 10 49

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developping visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.

www.goodbyekansasgroup.com

This information is inside information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person set out above for publication at 2024-11-04 10:30 CET.