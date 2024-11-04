Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement with Rematek Energie Inc. ("Rematek Energie") to act as their exclusive Tesla Powerwall supplier for Quebec. This three-year agreement is an important milestone for Stardust as it is another step in the Company's growth and expansion strategy. The Company now has distribution in every province in Canada and will continue to focus on expansion.

Mark Tadros, Stardust Solar's CEO, says, "This partnership is a key part of expanding our presence into Quebec. Working with Rematek will enable Stardust to offer the industry-leading Tesla Powerwall to up to 100 qualified installers in Quebec." All new installers will take part in training provided by Stardust Solar and then go on to further training and certification by Tesla. Mr. Tadros continues by saying, "We believe that this agreement will benefit Quebec energy storage system customers, as it will allow them access to Powerwall products through a network of qualified renewable energy professionals".

Mike Perrault, the President of Rematek Energie, says, "We have worked with Stardust for our mutual benefit for many years. It's a natural step for our company to enter into this exclusive supply agreement, which will strengthen our relationship with Stardust Solar and, at the same time, help our customer base expand their businesses".

The Tesla Powerwall is a sought-after energy storage system that is sold through selected distributors to Certified installers.

ABOUT STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC.

Stardust Solar is a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy installation businesses. Franchisees sell and install; PV, energy storage systems and EV chargers. Stardust Solar lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Franchisees are supported with suite of services including: system design and engineering; marketing and lead generation; sales support; proposal generation; customer service; financing; and project management. The Company also offers industry leading certified training programs for the design, installation and sale of renewable energy systems. Their courses are approved by CSA and NABCEP.

The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the SUN symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6330.

ABOUT REMATEK ENERGIE INC.

Rematek Energie is the largest distributor of specialized renewable energy products in Eastern Canada. They work with homeowners, commercial and industrial property owners, governments and utilities through a network of qualified installers and engineers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's business plans and future growth, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, or in certain of the other documents on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

