Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
04.11.24
16:43 Uhr
32,460 Euro
-0,220
-0,67 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Groupe Combronde continue 10-year partnership with new order for Eco reachstackers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 5 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Groupe Combronde continue 10-year partnership with new order for Eco reachstackers

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with French transport and logistics provider Groupe Combronde to supply four Kalmar Eco reachstackers.The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake. The machines will be delivered in two batches of two units in Q1 2025 and Q1 2026.

The Eco reachstackers will be deployed at the Prestalog intermodal terminal in Loire-sur-Rhône, close to Lyon, south east of France, to handle containers arriving at the terminal by road and rail. Prestalog is a subsidiary of Groupe Combronde. The company's current fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, empty container handlersand forklift trucks.

Vincent Loussert, National Buyer, Groupe Combronde: "Kalmar Eco reachstackers provide us with the opportunity to make significant fuel and cost savings without compromising on productivity. The ability to reduce fuel consumption will enable us to take big steps forward in terms of our sustainability performance at Prestalog, particularly with regard to carbon emissions."

Matthieu Le Blanc, Regional Sales Representative, Kalmar France: "We are very pleased to continue our decade-long partnership with Groupe Combronde and support them on their journey towards more fuel-efficient and sustainable intermodal cargo handling. Kalmar's maintenance team in Lyon is committed to keeping the equipment in an optimal condition. Both organisations share a dedication to providing the highest service quality while minimising the carbon footprint of operations. We are looking forward to many more years of successful collaboration."

Further information for the press:

Matthieu Le Blanc, Regional Sales Representative, Kalmar France, tel. +33 130 51 71 20, matthieu.le.blanc@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Kalmar Eco Reachstacker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1911bb5c-d1e4-467f-980b-5b62a5f85573)
  • Kalmar Eco Reachstackers (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab0d9c65-1197-4407-ad82-4ee489ff7ebe)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
