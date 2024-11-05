Oscillate Plc - Jack Keyes Directorship Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Jack Keyes Directorship Update

Oscillate plc advises that Jack Keyes, who pursuant to the shareholder GM Circular dated 20 September 2024, was supposed to join the Company's main board as Technical Director, has decided not to join the Board due to personal reasons. Jack will continue to undertake the work streams over the Company's 60,000 hydrogen acres in the State of Minnesota. These work streams are being done in accordance with the use of the net proceeds from the Placing referred to in the GM Circular.

The Company continues to review candidates to join the Board with the qualifications required for the Company to undertake its exploration activities.

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillate commented: 'Whilst it is disappointing that Jack will not be formally joining the Oscillate board, he will undertake his field work as envisaged. Therefore, I am pleased that our operations will continue and that Jack is fully committed to the Company and the work at hand. We will continue to review prospective corporate deals with the aspiration of acquiring further exploration acreage together with managing teams that will add to the Company's growth."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9790