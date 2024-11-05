Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
05.11.24
08:02 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 09:30 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oscillate Plc - Jack Keyes Directorship Update

Oscillate Plc - Jack Keyes Directorship Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Jack Keyes Directorship Update

Oscillate plc advises that Jack Keyes, who pursuant to the shareholder GM Circular dated 20 September 2024, was supposed to join the Company's main board as Technical Director, has decided not to join the Board due to personal reasons. Jack will continue to undertake the work streams over the Company's 60,000 hydrogen acres in the State of Minnesota. These work streams are being done in accordance with the use of the net proceeds from the Placing referred to in the GM Circular.

The Company continues to review candidates to join the Board with the qualifications required for the Company to undertake its exploration activities.

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillate commented: 'Whilst it is disappointing that Jack will not be formally joining the Oscillate board, he will undertake his field work as envisaged. Therefore, I am pleased that our operations will continue and that Jack is fully committed to the Company and the work at hand. We will continue to review prospective corporate deals with the aspiration of acquiring further exploration acreage together with managing teams that will add to the Company's growth."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9790


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.