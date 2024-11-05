DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Q3 2024 revenue

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, November 4th, 2024

Q3 2024 revenue

In a demanding market environment, DELFINGEN is stepping up the implementation of its IMPULSE 2026 roadmap

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY (DELFINGEN), a global leader in cable protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, is reporting its revenue for Q3 2024.

In € millions

unaudited Q3 9 months 2023 2024 Δ Δ

organic 2023 2024 Δ Δ

organic Automotive 98.1 84.6 -13.7% -13.1% 297.1 272.5 -8.3% -8.2% Industry 16.9 15.5 -8.4% -7.8% 51.8 52.3 +0.9% -5.3% Total 115.0 100.2 -12.9% -12.3% 348.9 324.8 -6.9% -7.8%

DELFINGEN posted revenue of €324.8m at end-September 2024, down 6.9% compared with the same period in 2023. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisitions in early April 2023 of REIKU GmbH in Germany and AHN Chem Co. Ltd in South Korea, and offsetting the impact of €/$ exchange rates at end-September 2024, revenue was down 7.8%.

The trend in sales reflects the contraction in global automotive production, combined with a sluggish German market in Europe and a delay in the launch of some electric platforms in the United States and the end of life of certain projects inherited from Ex-Schlemmer.

Despite this difficult environment, DELFINGEN is a trusted partner of its customers and continues to strengthen its competitive positions.

Trend in consolidated revenue by geographical area

In €m

unaudited Q3 9 months 2023 2024 Δ Δ

organic 2023 2024 Δ Δ

organic Europe - Africa 52.8 45.6 -13.6% -13.5% 163.9 155.8 -5.0% -7.0% North & South America 47.7 39.7 -16.8% -15.5% 142.6 126.5 -11.3% -10.9% Asia 14.6 14.9 +1.7% +2.9% 42.4 42.6 +0.6% -0.4% Total 115.0 100.2 -12.9% -12.3% 348.9 324.8 -6.9% -7.8%

In this deteriorated economic environment, which is affecting the automotive and industrial markets, the Group remains focused on rolling out its Impulse 2026 plan.

Initial advances in the IMPULSE 2026 plan

DELFINGEN has established a new roadmap to guide and structure its development and financial performance. The roadmap is structured around three main areas (optimisation, streamlining and acceleration) to effectively mobilise the Group's resources, adapt to the challenges of its markets and seize all opportunities.

• Focus 1: optimisation of leadership positions in the protection systems (PS) business - Automotive

• Focus 2: streamlining of the fluid transfer tubing (FTT) business - Automotive

• Focus 3: acceleration in the industrial market

Some of the roadmap measures aimed at improving the Group's margins have already been implemented.

These measures are starting to produce results in H2 2024 and are expected to be largely implemented by the end of H1 2025. This will engage the Group in a qualitative growth cycle prioritising value over volumes to achieve sector-leading profitability and forge stronger resilience to better cope with economic cycles.



Outlook

DELFINGEN does not expect business activity to improve by the end of the year in the light of S&P Global Mobility forecasts. But it remains confident that it will achieve a current operating margin of over 5% in FY 2024.

Next event:

10 February 2025: Publication of revenue for Q4 2024 (after close of trading).

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the global leader in cable protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the automotive and industry markets (renewable energy, rail, farming, etc.).

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin Lehari

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

"Safe Harbor" statement

Although DELFINGEN's Management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by the forward-looking statements.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ym2blp1rZZfJyGqaacuYmJNlZm9pxGSabGKalGdul52dmW5mmW2WbJ3IZnFpm2Vv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88609-pr_delfingen_en_-salesq3_2024_vdef.pdf