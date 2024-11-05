Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899672 | ISIN: FR0000054132 | Ticker-Symbol: HBS
Frankfurt
05.11.24
09:01 Uhr
14,700 Euro
-0,150
-1,01 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,55014,60011:11
Actusnews Wire
05.11.2024 10:53 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Q3 2024 revenue

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, November 4th, 2024

Q3 2024 revenue

In a demanding market environment, DELFINGEN is stepping up the implementation of its IMPULSE 2026 roadmap

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY (DELFINGEN), a global leader in cable protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, is reporting its revenue for Q3 2024.

In € millions
unaudited		 Q3 9 months
20232024ΔΔ
organic		 20232024ΔΔ
organic
Automotive 98.184.6-13.7%-13.1% 297.1272.5-8.3%-8.2%
Industry 16.915.5-8.4%-7.8% 51.852.3+0.9%-5.3%
Total 115.0100.2-12.9%-12.3% 348.9324.8-6.9%-7.8%

DELFINGEN posted revenue of €324.8m at end-September 2024, down 6.9% compared with the same period in 2023. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisitions in early April 2023 of REIKU GmbH in Germany and AHN Chem Co. Ltd in South Korea, and offsetting the impact of €/$ exchange rates at end-September 2024, revenue was down 7.8%.

The trend in sales reflects the contraction in global automotive production, combined with a sluggish German market in Europe and a delay in the launch of some electric platforms in the United States and the end of life of certain projects inherited from Ex-Schlemmer.

Despite this difficult environment, DELFINGEN is a trusted partner of its customers and continues to strengthen its competitive positions.

Trend in consolidated revenue by geographical area

In €m
unaudited		 Q3 9 months
20232024ΔΔ
organic		 20232024ΔΔ
organic
Europe - Africa 52.845.6-13.6%-13.5% 163.9155.8-5.0%-7.0%
North & South America 47.739.7-16.8%-15.5% 142.6126.5-11.3%-10.9%
Asia 14.614.9+1.7%+2.9% 42.442.6+0.6%-0.4%
Total 115.0100.2-12.9%-12.3% 348.9324.8-6.9%-7.8%

In this deteriorated economic environment, which is affecting the automotive and industrial markets, the Group remains focused on rolling out its Impulse 2026 plan.

Initial advances in the IMPULSE 2026 plan

DELFINGEN has established a new roadmap to guide and structure its development and financial performance. The roadmap is structured around three main areas (optimisation, streamlining and acceleration) to effectively mobilise the Group's resources, adapt to the challenges of its markets and seize all opportunities.

• Focus 1: optimisation of leadership positions in the protection systems (PS) business - Automotive

• Focus 2: streamlining of the fluid transfer tubing (FTT) business - Automotive

• Focus 3: acceleration in the industrial market

Some of the roadmap measures aimed at improving the Group's margins have already been implemented.

These measures are starting to produce results in H2 2024 and are expected to be largely implemented by the end of H1 2025. This will engage the Group in a qualitative growth cycle prioritising value over volumes to achieve sector-leading profitability and forge stronger resilience to better cope with economic cycles.


Outlook

DELFINGEN does not expect business activity to improve by the end of the year in the light of S&P Global Mobility forecasts. But it remains confident that it will achieve a current operating margin of over 5% in FY 2024.

Next event:

10 February 2025: Publication of revenue for Q4 2024 (after close of trading).

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the global leader in cable protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the automotive and industry markets (renewable energy, rail, farming, etc.).

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN
Christophe Clerc
Executive Vice President - Finance
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Benjamin Lehari
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Isabelle Dray
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

"Safe Harbor" statement

Although DELFINGEN's Management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by the forward-looking statements.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym2blp1rZZfJyGqaacuYmJNlZm9pxGSabGKalGdul52dmW5mmW2WbJ3IZnFpm2Vv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88609-pr_delfingen_en_-salesq3_2024_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.