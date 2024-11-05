Castelnau Group Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

5 November 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it has been notified that Joanne Peacegood, Non-Executive Chair and Richard Brown, Non-Executive Director have each purchased 21,344 ordinary shares in the Company, on 5 November 2024.

Following these purchases, Joanne Peacegood and Richard Brown, respectively hold 31,344 ordinary shares and 21,344 ordinary shares, representing 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Joanne Peacegood b) Position / status Non-Executive Chair c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Castelnau Group Limited Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64 b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 93.7p 21,344 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Price(s) Volume(s) 93.7p 21,344 e) Date of the transaction 2024-11-05, GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Richard Brown b) Position / status Non-Executive Director c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Castelnau Group Limited Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 93.7p 21,344 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Price(s) Volume(s) 93.7p 21,344 e) Date of the transaction 2024-11-05, GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

