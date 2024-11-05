Castelnau Group Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
5 November 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that it has been notified that Joanne Peacegood, Non-Executive Chair and Richard Brown, Non-Executive Director have each purchased 21,344 ordinary shares in the Company, on 5 November 2024.
Following these purchases, Joanne Peacegood and Richard Brown, respectively hold 31,344 ordinary shares and 21,344 ordinary shares, representing 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Joanne Peacegood
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Chair
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Castelnau Group Limited
Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-11-05, GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Richard Brown
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Castelnau Group Limited
Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-11-05, GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
END