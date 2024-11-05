Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
1,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 17:24 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Castelnau Group Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

5 November 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it has been notified that Joanne Peacegood, Non-Executive Chair and Richard Brown, Non-Executive Director have each purchased 21,344 ordinary shares in the Company, on 5 November 2024.

Following these purchases, Joanne Peacegood and Richard Brown, respectively hold 31,344 ordinary shares and 21,344 ordinary shares, representing 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Joanne Peacegood

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Chair

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Castelnau Group Limited

Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.7p

21,344

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.7p

21,344

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-11-05, GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Richard Brown

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Castelnau Group Limited

Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.7p

21,344

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.7p

21,344

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-11-05, GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.