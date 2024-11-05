Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on Final REVIVE Phase 2 Study Data with Rusfertide at the 66th Annual ASH Meeting

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") announced that final data from the Phase 2 REVIVE study with rusfertide in polycythemia vera will be the focus of a poster presentation at the 66th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in San Diego from December 7-10, 2024.

ASH Presentation Details:

Presenting author: Aaron Gerds, MD (Cleveland Clinic)

Publication Number: 4559

Title: Final Results from the Phase 2 Revive Study Investigating the Hepcidin Mimetic Rusfertide in Patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with potential New Drug Application submissions to the FDA in 2025. JNJ-2113 is an oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist licensed to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following JNJ-2113's joint discovery by Company and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, the Company was primarily responsible for development of JNJ-2113 through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide is a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of promising pre-clinical discovery programs addressing validated targets, including IL-17, obesity and oral hepcidin.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of JNJ-2113 and rusfertide, the timing of JNJ-2113 and rusfertide clinical trials, and timing of developments and announcements in our discovery programs. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreements with Janssen and Takeda, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

