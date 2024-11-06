NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-September 2024: Doubled order backlog and strong profit improvement

Solid revenue growth and strong project execution

Improved operating margins and net profit

Favorable market conditions resulting in a record-high order backlog

July-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 93.6 (88.1) million, representing a change of 6.2%. In constant currencies, revenue growth was 4.2%.

Operating profit (EBIT) improved 35.4% and was EUR 8.9 (6.6) million, amounting to 9.5% (7.5%) of revenue.

Free cash flow was EUR -8.3 (-3.8) million.

Net debt/EBITDA was 0.06 (0.30).

Order backlog improved 108.4% and amounted to EUR 381.9 (183.3) million.

January-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 228.8 (192.6) million, representing a change of 18.8%. In constant currencies, revenue growth was 18.3%.

Operating profit (EBIT) improved 52.6% and was EUR 13.1 (8.6) million, amounting to 5.7% (4.5%) of revenue. In the comparison period in 2023, EBIT was benefited by EUR 3.3 million related to the settlement of Mikkeli dispute in Finland.

Net profit was EUR 7.5 (5.5) million. Parent company's re-domiciliation and listing transfer to Sweden increased finance expenses by EUR 2.3 (0.7) million.

Free cash flow was EUR 4.2 (5.5) million. In comparison period in 2023, free cash flow was benefited by EUR 9.2 million related to the settlement of Mikkeli dispute.

Key figures (IFRS)

7-9/2024 7-9/2023 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 R12 10/2023-9/2024 1-12/2023 Revenue, EUR thousand 93,551 88,098 228,820 192,569 316,668 280,417 Year-on-year change in revenue, % 6.2% -2.5% 18.8% 17.7% 12.2% 10.7% EBITDA, EUR thousand 10,080 8,000 16,726 12,796 25,304 21,374 % of net sales 10.8% 9.1% 7.3% 6.6% 8.0% 7.6% EBITA, EUR thousand 9,047 7,132 13,864 10,174 21,508 17,818 % of net sales 9.7% 8.1% 6.1% 5.3% 6.8% 6.4% Operating Profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 8,901 6,576 13,083 8,573 19,697 15,187 % of net sales 9.5% 7.5% 5.7% 4.5% 6.2% 5.4% Profit for the period, EUR thousand 6,693 4,566 7,492 5,484 11,057 9,049 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 15,165 25,780 15,165 25,780 15,165 17,014 Equity, EUR thousand 184,521 181,032 184,521 181,032 184,521 185,326 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 261,883 262,229 261,883 262,229 261,883 266,088 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 6.0% 14.5% 6.0% 14.5% 6.0% 4.9% Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 9.1% 13.8% 9.1% 13.8% 9.1% 6.6% Equity ratio -% 73.9% 70.9% 73.9% 70.9% 73.9% 73.0% Net debt, EUR thousand 1,454 10,037 1,454 10,037 1,454 -5,630 Net gearing -% 0.8% 5.5% 0.8% 5.5% 0.8% -3.0% Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months 0.06 0.30 0.06 0.30 0.06 -0.26 Free cash flow, EUR thousand -8,332 -3,787 4,157 5,518 20,977 22,338 Order backlog, EUR thousand 381,920 183,298 381,920 183,298 381,920 294,730 Number of employees at the end of the period 487 430 487 430 487 403

CEO Johan Larsson's review

Market conditions have continued to be favorable for NYAB, and we leave the third quarter with a record-high order backlog. As a result of solid revenue growth and strong project execution, we can also report improved operating margins and net profit in the third quarter as well as year-to-date.

In the third quarter and year-to-date, NYAB reports strong revenue growth and improved earnings compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue, year-to-date, grew 19% and EBIT grew 52%, demonstrating good operational leverage. Our EBIT-margin improved to 9.5% (7.5%) for the quarter and on a rolling 12-month basis to 6.2%.

Market conditions in Sweden have continued to be favorable, with high activity in our core market segments. With subdued inflation and lowered interest rates, the macroeconomic environment now shows positive trends. Stable and low interest rates are an important factor for the markets we address. In Finland, markets are still subject to certain slowness, but we have seen signs of improvement.

As a result of our intensified work within power network construction, we have seen a good return on our efforts. During the third quarter, we secured projects worth more than EUR 100 million. Thanks to the flexibility of our organization and a high degree of collaboration between both countries and business units, we have been able to optimize resources and expertise towards this rapidly growing market segment, where we also have good conditions for further growth in 2025. After the quarter, NYAB together with our partner Azvi, was awarded the Uppsala Tramway project.

Without having a direct effect on our business, we have noticed that some large-scale projects within the ongoing green transition have encountered challenges. No one can still question that investments related to the green transition and reduced carbon dioxide emissions are necessary and will continue for a long time going forward. However, the focus is now on lowering risk and on financial viability, which can be regarded as a healthy development trend, and we anticipate that maturity to have positive effects on NYAB's addressable markets.

NYAB works with customers who have a strong financial position and with whom we have in most cases already worked on previous projects, establishing good relationships. This provides a solid foundation for further scaling up operations and volumes without increasing the relative risk.

While we still have room for improvement, our skilled personnel and scalable business model have shown their strengths both during the quarter and the first nine months of the year. I am really satisfied with our execution in accordance with our strategy during the third quarter. It has resulted in both increased volumes and improved profitability, which, together with a healthy order backlog, creates good conditions for a strong end of the year.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. NYAB provides services of engineering, construction and maintenance within sustainable infrastructure, industrial construction and renewable energy and therefore contribute to the green transition. NYAB operates in Sweden and Finland within both private and public sector.