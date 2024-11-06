Key Highlights

Record Attendance : Over 1,400 tax, accounting, and auditing professionals gathered at this marquee event to learn from leading experts, connect with peers, and position their firms for future success.

Cutting Edge Technology : Attendees experienced the latest in technological advancements, including AI, unveiled at the second annual Tech Showcase.

2025 Conference Location Revealed: Next year's conference will be held at the San Diego Waterfront Hotel, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, October 20-23, 2025.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its 20th annual CCH Connections: User Conference, hosted at the iconic Fontainebleau in Las Vegas from October 20-23. This landmark event set a new attendance record, drawing over 1,400 tax, accounting, and auditing professionals who came together to learn, connect, and prepare for future opportunities. The event featured hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge AI technology that is accelerating a transformation across the entire tax and accounting industry.

Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer TAA, delivered a compelling keynote on the convergence of AI, technology, and the human experience. He highlighted how AI is revolutionizing the accounting field and the critical role of firm intelligence in elevating firms to strategic advisory positions.

"This moment in time is our collective opportunity to reinvent the profession," stated Jason Marx. "Wolters Kluwer has a long and successful history of developing human-centered, AI solutions that solve our customers' toughest challenges. We continue to advance our powerful CCH Axcess platform to elevate firm intelligence, providing critical insights into client needs, regulatory changes, and firm operations."

Innovations in AI and Technology

During the CCH Connections second annual Technical Showcase, attendees explored Wolters Kluwer's latest AI-enabled capabilities purpose-built for tax and accounting professionals. Engaging directly with Wolters Kluwer team members, attendees gained valuable insights and shared pivotal feedback reinforcing the collaborative spirit of innovation. This showcase underscored TAA's over a decade-long commitment to deploying AI across its global portfolio of award-winning solutions, including CCH Axcess, CCH ProSystem fx, CCH AnswerConnect, and Xpitax Outsourcing.

Industry Insights from Wolters Kluwer Leaders

The event also featured a Fireside Chat with influential industry leaders Cathy Rowe, SVP and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, and Dean Sonderegger, SVP General Manager, Canada and Research Learning. They discussed strategies for leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI, to address client needs and drive firm growth.

"At a time when technology is evolving at breakneck speed, I urge you all to lean into this change-learn from it, grow with it, and adapt," Rowe said. "That's the key to staying relevant in today's dynamic world. This year's attendees truly made this conference an outstanding success, and it was a pleasure to show how their input influenced the technological advancements we've rolled-out. Choosing the right technology partner is crucial, and with Wolters Kluwer you can be confident you're on the right track in embracing innovation. We are committed to supporting our customers every step of the way."

"To truly excel in today's dynamic business landscape, leveraging firm intelligence is crucial," said Sonderegger. "Knowledge isn't just power-it's the driving force behind optimization. It shapes your decisions, informs your strategies, and accelerates your growth. In this era of AI and advanced technologies, embracing that understanding will be key. With Wolters Kluwer as your partner, making informed, effective decisions is not only possible; it's a reality."

2025 CCH Connections Location

Looking ahead, Wolters Kluwer revealed that the 2025 conference will take place at the San Diego Waterfront Hotel Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, from October 20-23. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars for another exceptional experience.

