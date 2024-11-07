Das Instrument 69M SE0005365681 IRISITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2024

Das Instrument WNT CA72750P6003 PLANTX LIFE INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2024

Das Instrument KL9 CA03753D1042 APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2024

Das Instrument FR20 CA35728V2075 FREMONT GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2024

