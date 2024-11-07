

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company and Tokyo Marine Asset Management Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Eco Tour Fukumimi, and Nosoko Elementary School, have been engaged in a conservation project to regenerate the umishobu (Enhalus acoroides) seagrass bed in the Nosoko area of Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture. This area has now been designated as Okinawa Prefecture's first Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site (1), awarded by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.The following characteristics of the project were key to the designation:1. Nosokozaki is the only area in Ishigaki Island where umishobu seagrass grows, making it a habitat for rare species. Until around 2010, before damage caused by sea turtles became serious, the area also supported a total of ten species of seagrass, providing water purification and blue carbon storage functions. If successful, these conservation efforts are expected to lead to the recovery of a comparable number of biomass and species.2. The project includes biodiversity conservation activities with Nosoko Elementary School students. This fosters biodiversity education, cultivates a culture of environmental stewardship, and strengthens the connection of future generations with nature.3. Umishobu seagrass stores carbon, contributing to decarbonization efforts. The amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) stored by the umishobu will be measured and applied for as J Blue Credits (2).The area will also be registered in the international database as an OECM (3), contributing to the achievement of the international 30by30 (4) target.Fujitsu, Okinawa Cellular, and Tokyo Marine AM will continue to work together with the local community to contribute to the conservation and restoration of biodiversity.(1) Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site :An area designated by Japan's Ministry of Environment where biodiversity conservation is achieved through private sector initiatives.(2) J Blue Credits :Unique credits which are certified, issued, and managed by the Japan Blue Economy Association (JBE), following review and feedback from an independent third-party committee.(3) OECM (Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures) :Areas outside protected areas that contribute to biodiversity conservation.(4) 30by30 :One of the 2030 targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at COP15, aiming to effectively conserve at least 30% of land and sea areas as healthy ecosystems by 2030.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesOkinawa Cellular Telephone CompanySustainability Management Promotion Department, TsukayamaTEL: 098-951-0639Tokyo Marine Asset ManagementOkadaTEL: 03-3212-8301Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.