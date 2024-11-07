

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE (ENGQF.PK) reported that its nine-month EBITDA ex. Nuclear was 10.4 billion euros, down 6.0% on a gross basis and down 6.1% on an organic basis. EBIT ex. Nuclear was 7.1 billion euros, down 11.2% on a gross basis and down 11.0% on an organic basis. Revenue was 52.6 billion euros, down 14.8% on a gross basis and down 14.9% on an organic basis.



The company said its 2024 Net Recurring Income group share guidance is now expected to be in the upper end of the range of 5.0 billion euros - 5.6 billion euros. EBIT excluding Nuclear is expected to be in the upper end of the indicative range of 8.2 billion euros - 9.2 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



