

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited (MITEY.PK), a Japanese real estate developer, reported a profit attributable to owners of parent of 50.02 billion yen or 39.70 yen per share in the second quarter, up from 41.55 billion yen or 32.33 yen per share in the previous year.



Operating profit for the second quarter was 99.88 billion yen up from 90.31 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company continues to expect net profit of 173 billion yen or 137.93 yen per share, a growth of 2.7 percent from last year. Operating income is still projected to be at 300 billion yen, up 7.7 percent from a year ago.



Mitsubishi also reiterated annual revenue guidance of 1.596 trillion yen, up 6.1 percent from prior year.



The dividend forecast for fiscal year 2024 is 43 yen per share. The company has implemented a progressive dividend policy, with an increase of 3 yen per share for each fiscal year, continuing until fiscal year 2030.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News