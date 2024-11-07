

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc (CRH), a provider of building materials solutions, Thursday reported net income of $1.376 billion or $1.97 per share for the third quarter, higher than $1.306 billion or $1.80 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



CRH also announced an additional $0.3 billion share buyback starting today and to end by February 26, 2025. Year-to-date, the company has repurchased $1.2 billion of shares, with the latest tranche completed on November 6.



Operating income increased to $1.964 billion from $1.788 billion last year.



Revenues grew to $10.515 billion from $10.128 billion in the previous year.



The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, an annualized increase of 5%. The dividend will be paid on December 18, to shareholders of record on November 22.



For the full year, CRH now expects EPS of $5.45 - $5.55, compared with the previous outlook of $5.40 - $5.60.



