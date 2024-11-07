

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month consolidated profit improved 27.7 percent to 30.35 million euros from last year's 23.83 million euros.



Earnings per share grew to 0.44 euro from 0.35 euro a year ago.



At 75.1 million euros, EBITDA was 2.3 percent above prior year's 73.4 million euros.



In the first nine months of financial year 2024, revenues climbed to 1.17 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros in the previous year.



A total of 688,787 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres for the period, 3.6 percent higher than last year's 664,594 patients.



Further, for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5 percent.



EBITDA is expected at a level of between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.



