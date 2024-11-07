Trading in DelfinGroup bonds temporarily suspended

On November 7, 2024, Nasdaq Riga decided to temporarily suspend trading in bonds of DelfinGroup (DGRBFLOT28FA, ISIN: LV0000802700; DGRBFLOT26FB, ISIN: LV0000860146) Trading is suspended due to technical updates to the bond configuration. Trading shall be resumed on November 8, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.