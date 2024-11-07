DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Nov-2024 / 18:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 138.00p Lowest price paid per share: 134.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.9326p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,161,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,161,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.9326p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 110 134.50 08:11:50 00309244808TRLO1 XLON 2487 135.50 08:12:26 00309245135TRLO1 XLON 1668 135.50 08:12:30 00309245175TRLO1 XLON 265 136.00 08:19:28 00309250221TRLO1 XLON 1389 136.50 08:20:25 00309250987TRLO1 XLON 185 136.50 08:23:06 00309252960TRLO1 XLON 115 137.00 08:30:20 00309258165TRLO1 XLON 1518 137.00 08:30:20 00309258166TRLO1 XLON 861 137.00 08:37:46 00309262834TRLO1 XLON 851 138.00 10:31:03 00309312675TRLO1 XLON 850 138.00 10:31:03 00309312676TRLO1 XLON 851 138.00 10:31:03 00309312677TRLO1 XLON 1693 137.50 10:31:03 00309312678TRLO1 XLON 883 136.50 10:35:11 00309312841TRLO1 XLON 1766 135.50 11:15:33 00309314756TRLO1 XLON 883 135.50 11:15:33 00309314757TRLO1 XLON 207 136.00 11:54:15 00309315997TRLO1 XLON 820 135.50 12:00:20 00309316143TRLO1 XLON 144 135.50 12:05:30 00309316287TRLO1 XLON 681 135.50 12:05:30 00309316288TRLO1 XLON 826 135.50 12:33:15 00309317093TRLO1 XLON 879 135.00 12:33:15 00309317094TRLO1 XLON 1890 135.00 12:33:15 00309317095TRLO1 XLON 380 135.00 12:33:15 00309317096TRLO1 XLON 4881 135.50 14:02:01 00309319896TRLO1 XLON 1748 135.50 14:02:01 00309319897TRLO1 XLON 1184 135.50 14:02:01 00309319898TRLO1 XLON 79 135.50 14:02:01 00309319899TRLO1 XLON 4888 135.50 14:02:01 00309319900TRLO1 XLON 3383 135.00 14:02:01 00309319901TRLO1 XLON 2613 134.50 14:02:02 00309319902TRLO1 XLON 640 134.50 14:02:02 00309319903TRLO1 XLON 135 134.50 14:02:02 00309319904TRLO1 XLON 127 135.00 14:02:02 00309319905TRLO1 XLON 387 135.00 14:02:02 00309319906TRLO1 XLON 1491 135.00 14:02:02 00309319907TRLO1 XLON 546 135.00 14:02:02 00309319908TRLO1 XLON 536 135.00 14:02:02 00309319909TRLO1 XLON 565 135.00 14:02:02 00309319910TRLO1 XLON 2624 134.50 14:02:15 00309319914TRLO1 XLON 943 135.50 14:13:18 00309320382TRLO1 XLON 506 135.50 14:13:18 00309320383TRLO1 XLON 1288 135.50 14:13:18 00309320384TRLO1 XLON 822 135.50 14:15:06 00309320448TRLO1 XLON 1645 134.50 14:18:02 00309320592TRLO1 XLON 823 134.50 14:18:02 00309320593TRLO1 XLON 822 134.50 14:18:02 00309320594TRLO1 XLON 822 134.50 14:18:02 00309320595TRLO1 XLON 2585 134.50 14:18:02 00309320596TRLO1 XLON 862 134.50 14:22:30 00309320934TRLO1 XLON 558 134.50 14:22:30 00309320935TRLO1 XLON 304 134.50 14:22:30 00309320936TRLO1 XLON 918 134.50 14:28:42 00309321124TRLO1 XLON 1500 134.50 14:28:42 00309321125TRLO1 XLON 910 134.50 14:28:42 00309321126TRLO1 XLON 821 134.50 14:29:55 00309321173TRLO1 XLON 886 134.00 14:36:49 00309321581TRLO1 XLON 1 134.00 14:51:19 00309322350TRLO1 XLON 2 134.00 14:51:19 00309322351TRLO1 XLON 2546 134.50 14:53:24 00309322483TRLO1 XLON 4183 134.50 14:54:14 00309322518TRLO1 XLON 321 135.00 15:08:54 00309323220TRLO1 XLON 487 135.00 15:08:54 00309323221TRLO1 XLON 1400 135.00 15:08:54 00309323222TRLO1 XLON 339 135.00 15:08:54 00309323223TRLO1 XLON 434 135.00 15:08:54 00309323224TRLO1 XLON 199 135.00 15:08:54 00309323225TRLO1 XLON 1490 135.00 15:08:54 00309323226TRLO1 XLON 857 135.00 15:08:54 00309323227TRLO1 XLON 3529 134.50 15:08:54 00309323228TRLO1 XLON

