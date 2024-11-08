DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2024 results: "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact"

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Aperam - Third quarter 2024 results: "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact" 08-Nov-2024 / 06:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Third quarter 2024 results1 "Footprint upgrade starts to make a positive impact" Luxembourg, November 8, 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam S.A. (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Highlights -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.4x in Q3 2024 compared to 2.0x in Q2 2024 -- Shipments of 617 thousand tonnes in Q3 2024 increased by 5.5% versus shipments of 583 thousand tonnes in Q2 2024 -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 99 million in Q3 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 86 million in Q2 2024 -- Net income of EUR 179 million in Q3 2024, compared to net income of EUR 59 million in Q2 2024 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.47 in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 0.82 in Q2 2024 -- Free cash flow before dividends amounted to EUR 9 million in Q3 2024, compared to EUR 111 million in Q2 2024 -- Net financial debt of EUR 641 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to EUR 607 million as of June 30, 2024

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®2 Phase 5: Gains reached EUR 27 million in Q3 2024, the third quarter of the 2024 - 2026 program with target gains of EUR 200 million.

Prospects[1]a

-- Q4 2024 EBITDA is expected at a higher level versus Q3 2024 -- Net financial debt to decrease till year end 2024 Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "The summer quarter with its seasonal trough in Europe has benefitted from Brazil returning to smooth operations post the hot rolling mill upgrade. Despite a soft market environment, we have reached a historic normal profitability per ton as we leverage the capabilities of our modernized footprint resulting in a better product mix. Phase 5 of the Leadership Journey® is picking up speed, which will strengthen our cost leadership position in Europe. Our focus is now on reducing net financial debt towards the end of the year as we prepare for consolidating Universal Stainless, which will open the US and the aerospace market for us."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 1,493 1,634 1,463 4,784 5,041 Operating income / (loss) 49 19 (36) 65 99 Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 179 59 (42) 219 133 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 2.47 0.82 (0.59) 3.03 1.84 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 2.44 0.82 (0.58) 3.00 1.83 Free cash flow before dividend 9 111 (135) (21) (49) Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 641 607 646 641 646 Adj. EBITDA 99 86 19 240 249 Exceptional items 8 (8) - - - EBITDA 107 78 19 240 249 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 160 148 37 134 150 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 173 134 37 134 150 Shipments (000t) 617 583 516 1,785 1,657

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.4x in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.0x in the second quarter of 2024.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2024

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.6% at EUR 1,493 million compared to EUR 1,634 million for the second quarter of 2024. Shipments increased by 5.5% at 617 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 583 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2024, due to negative seasonality in Europe while Brazil benefited from the full capacity of the new hot rolling mill.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 99 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 8 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) during the third quarter 2024 compared to EUR 86 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (8) million, related to a voluntary redundancy program) in the second quarter of 2024. Higher results in Stainless & Electrical Steel with a strong development in Brazil, higher prices and the positive impact from the Leadership Journey® could more than compensate for a negative inventory valuation effect and lower steel volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (58) million for the third quarter of 2024.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2024 of EUR 49 million compared to an operating income of EUR 19 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR (12) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (8) million during the quarter.

Income tax benefit was EUR 142 million during the third quarter of 2024, due to the recognition of net deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward for EUR 155 million.

The net result recorded by the Company was an income of EUR 179 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to an income of EUR 59 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR 33 million, including a working capital increase of EUR 100 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (22) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 9 million, compared to EUR 111 million for the second quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 933 1,058 931 3,013 3,214 Adjusted EBITDA 68 59 (6) 133 126 Exceptional items 8 (8) - - - EBITDA 76 51 (6) 133 126 Depreciation & amortization (28) (28) (27) (83) (78) Operating income / (loss) 48 23 (33) 50 48 Steel shipments (000t) 391 419 371 1,225 1,143 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,279 2,412 2,414 2,351 2,710

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 933 million for the third quarter of 2024. This represents an 11.8% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,058 million for the second quarter of 2024. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 391 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 6.7% compared to steel shipments of 419 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. While Brazil has full capacity available after the delayed hot rolling mill ramp-up, shipments in Europe were seasonally weak in a soft market. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 68 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 8 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (8) million, related to a voluntary redundancy program) for the second quarter of 2024. Seasonally lower volumes and a negative inventory valuation effect was more than compensated by higher prices, Leadership Journey® cost improvements as well as the positive development in Brazil.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (28) million for the third quarter of 2024.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel division had an operating income of EUR 48 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an operating income of EUR 23 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 24 Q2 24 Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 Sales 575 638 510 1,829 1,720 EBITDA 5 16 1 36 7 Depreciation & amortization (4) (3) (3) (11) (10) Operating income / (loss) 1 13 (2) 25 (3) Steel shipments (000t) 174 195 157 570 487 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,164 3,113 3,125 3,066 3,407

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 575 million for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 9.9% compared to sales of EUR 638 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2024, steel shipments were 174 thousand tonnes compared to 195 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 1.6% higher during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 16 million for the second quarter of 2024. EBITDA decreased due to lower volumes, lower margins and a negative inventory valuation effect.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 00:59 ET (05:59 GMT)