

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Friday said the Phase III WAYPOINT study of AstraZeneca and Amgen's Tezspire in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps met its both co-primary endpoints.



In the study, patients treated with Tezspire showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease in the size of nasal polyps and reduced nasal congestion compared to placebo. Further, the safety profile and tolerability of Tezspire were consistent with the known profile of the drug.



Tezspire is currently approved for the treatment of severe asthma in about 60 countries around the world including U.S., EU, and Japan.



