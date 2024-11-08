AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Investor Webinar Availability

Investor Webinar Availability

Paris, November 8, 2024 at 08:45 am

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, held a webinar on October 29 to discuss its activities, the ongoing strategic turnaround, and its future outlook.

Aventador's executives responded to questions from shareholders and investors.

The webinar is available online at the link below:

https://www.aventadorholding.com/news

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contacts:

AVENTADOR: investors@aventadorholding.com

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x21ulJ1tam2WnJydl8uabWRlaW2SmGeampXLlmiblsiUm2thlW2Wl5iYZnFpnGVm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88700-20241108_pr-aventador-webinaire-en.pdf