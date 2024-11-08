Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
08.11.24
09:43 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,001
-100,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
08.11.2024 08:53 Uhr
91 Leser
AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Investor Webinar Availability

Investor Webinar Availability

Paris, November 8, 2024 at 08:45 am

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE - ISIN: FR001400IV58) a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, held a webinar on October 29 to discuss its activities, the ongoing strategic turnaround, and its future outlook.

Aventador's executives responded to questions from shareholders and investors.
The webinar is available online at the link below:

https://www.aventadorholding.com/news

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Contacts:

AVENTADOR: investors@aventadorholding.com

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

www.aventadorholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88700-20241108_pr-aventador-webinaire-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
